Is Stage 3 Breast Cancer Curable?

While advanced stages of cancer may not be completely curable, with timely awareness, appropriate diagnosis and medical intervention, you can try to tackle the symptoms and prolong your life span, points out Dr Pritam Kataria, consultant, medical oncology at the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

IMAGE: Actor Hina Khan is undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in India, with more women being diagnosed with it than men.

Globally too, the incidence of breast cancer is rising.

Self-examination, early diagnosis and mammography are some of the ways to detect and confirm if you have underlying symptoms. However, in most cases, women do not seek help until the cancer reaches its later stages.

In 2002, veteran actor Mumtaz was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 54 and was able to recover after multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy

In September 2018, actor Ayushman Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer (this is in the pre-cancer stage, affects the milk duct and is non-invasive). She underwent a mastectomy (removal of the breast) and later wrote a book documenting her journey to recovery.

Last week, actor Hina Khan -- who is just 36 years old -- announced that she has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

While the news came as a shock, there were many who wondered why her cancer remained undetected for so long.

More importantly, people want to know: Is breast cancer curable at Stage 3?

Dr Pritam Kataria, consultant, medical oncology at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, answers some of the most frequently asked questions about breast cancer:

What are the warning signs of breast cancer that women should not ignore?

The most common symptom of breast cancer is a new lump or mass in the breast; however, not all such lumps are signs of cancer.

A painless, hard mass that has irregular edges is more likely to be cancer. But breast cancers can be also soft, round, tender or even painful.

Other possible symptoms of breast cancer include:

Swelling of all or part of a breast (even if no lump is felt)

Skin dimpling (sometimes looking like an orange peel)

Breast or nipple pain

Nipple retraction (turning inward)

Nipple or breast skin that is red, dry, flaking or thickened nipple discharge (other than breast milk)

Swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collarbone (Sometimes this can be a sign of breast cancer spreading even before the tumour in the breast is large enough to be felt.)

Breast cancer: How to do a self-examination

Begin with a visual examination of your breasts.

Sit or stand shirtless and braless in front of a mirror with your arms at your sides.

To inspect your breasts visually, do the following:

Face forward and look for puckering, dimpling or changes in size, shape or symmetry.

Check to see if your nipples are turned in (inverted).

Inspect your breasts with your hands pressed down on your hips.

Inspect your breasts with your arms raised overhead and the palms of your hands pressed together.

Lift your breasts to see if ridges along the bottom are symmetrical.

If you have a vision impairment that makes it difficult for you to visually inspect your breasts, ask a trusted friend or a family member to help you.

Palpation of the breast

With the flat of the hand, try to palpate (touch) the breast.

Next, check for breast lumps or abnormalities by feeling your breasts while lying down, using your right hand to feel your left breast and then your left hand to feel your right breast.

Use a firm, smooth touch with the first few finger pads of your hand, keeping the fingers flat and together.

What is a mammogram?

A mammogram is an X-ray examination of the breast.

It is used to detect and diagnose breast disease in women who have breast problems, such as a lump, pain or nipple discharge, as well as for women who have no breast complaints.

The procedure allows the detection of breast cancers, benign tumours and cysts before they can be detected by palpation.

Can breast cancer be treated/cured?

Yes, it can.

There are typically five different stages of breast cancer, depending on the size and severity of the tumour. The risk of treatment and survival increases with each stage.

Stage 0 is one of the most difficult to detect due to poor symptoms. In stages 3 and 4, the tumour has probably grown in terms of size but may or may not have spread to other organs.

In advanced stages, the tumour may have spread to other organs including the lungs, liver and the brain.

Based on the severity of symptoms and size of the tumour, there are two types of treatment -- local therapy and systemic therapy.

Local therapy includes radiation therapy and surgery.

Systemic therapy includes chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and hormonal therapy.

In most cases where women are diagnosed with stage 1, 2 or 3 of breast cancer, it can be cured with surgery and radiation therapy.

A few points to remember

Breast cancer can affect young and old alike. It affects men and women.

In younger and middle-aged patients, the cause is mainly hereditary even in the absence of a positive family history.

Younger patients can take the BRCA 1 & 2 mutation hereditary test .

