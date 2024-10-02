Priyanka, Rakul And The Magic Of Handspun

Who would have thought that weaving would become an effective weapon in one nation’s struggle for independence?

Mahatma Gandhi showed India how and today khadi and handloom have become one of the many incredible faces India shows the world.

India’s long history of handspun and handwoven fabrics puts us on the forefront of sustainable fabrics which have a relatively low carbon footprint.

The Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) was created post-Independence to develop and encourage the production of the fabric in the country.

With conscious fashion on the rise, our homegrown fabrics are making waves in the fashion world for all the right reasons.

Did you know 95 per cent of the world's hand-woven fabric comes from India?

Our celebs are celebrating this change and setting the benchmark high not just for the nation but internationally as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amit Aggarwal/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas adds rad to traditional style in this Indo-Western multicoloured gown designed by Amit Agarwal.

The upcycled 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola brocade sari with silver threads and gold electroplated on khadi silk is paired with a holographic bustier.

Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh showcases Shruti Sancheti’s ultra-mod take using indigo-dyed khadi silk fabric.

The designer uses khadi to create an embroidered trench coat that is worn over shorts and a matching bustier, layered with a woven panelled skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla double-draped the statuesque Kriti Sanon in an off-white khadi sari with a zardosi border and a vintage Kerala cotton sari with 24 carat gold khadi block print.

Her mustard yellow resham blouse -- embroidered with tamba tikki flowers and emeralds -- are what dreams are made of.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Designed by Anavila, Dia Mirza’s azure khadi coord set is simple yet impactful.

Its minimalistic design makes it is a versatile piece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parama/Instagram

Swastika Mukherjee presents an unconventional spin on khadi with conversational prints.

This creative, striped sari from the Parama brand is dotted with hand-embroidered bicycles transporting green coconuts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla use a bright, cheerful border to present their playful take on the khadi sari.

Sonam Kapoor wears the six-yard drape with oxidised silver jewellery and an embroidered peplum blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milan Design Kochi/Instagram

You can’t go wrong with a dreamy off-white handwoven striped saree like this buttery beauty Aishwarya Lekshmi is wearing.

Pair it with some standout gold or temple jewellery and you’ll definitely steal the spotlight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy M S Handloom/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s green ikat blouse and linen, grey-teal colour blocked sari is a great option for formal events.

Just add some jhumkas, a black bindi and a classy watch to spice it up.