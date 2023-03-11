News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Diana's Dreamy Princess Look Is Inspired By...

Diana's Dreamy Princess Look Is Inspired By...

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: March 11, 2023 20:23 IST
'In Japanese, the kanji (characters) for the lotus flower is hasu.

'Hasu stems from hachi meaning bee and su is hive. This directly correlates to how the pods of a lotus are similar to the beehive,' designer Disha Patil enlightened while offering an interpretation of her latest collection, titled Hasu, ahead of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Not sure where the beehives come in, but with Diana Penty as her showstopper, the Mumbai designer brought to the ramp a glowing line of bridal and luxury costumes for young women far more bewitching than lotuses.

Diana Penty walks for Disha Patil at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: Moshi moshi, Nisha: Actor Nisha Agarwal opened the show with in an opulent skirt and summery beaded backless bustier looking prettier than Mount Fuji. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI

 

Diana Penty walks for Disha Patil at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: Blow her a kiss: In a silver skirt with panelled floral detailing and dewy makeup, the showstopper of the evening, Diana Penty was a living Love Letter To Japan
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI

 

Diana Penty walks for Disha Patil at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: Sanea Shaikh appeared to have delicately drifted out of a period drama in this embellished tulle skirt.
The ensemble demanded just one accessory to perfect the look and Sanea showed us how a floral ear cuff can be a super fashion fix. 

 

Diana Penty walks for Disha Patil at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: Sakura. Tsubaki. Sumire. Momo. Sakurasou. Fuji. Bara. Asagao...
The charming model reminded us of a whole bouquet of fragrant Japanese flowers, and not just the hasu, in the one-shoulder artfully-crafted extravaganza.

 

Diana Penty walks for Disha Patil at LFW x FDCI

IMAGE: Diana, blushing pinker than a kamal ka phool, as the audience welcomed the designer and the muse on the runway.

 

REDIFF STYLE
