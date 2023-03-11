Diana's Dreamy Princess Look Is Inspired By...

'In Japanese, the kanji (characters) for the lotus flower is hasu.

'Hasu stems from hachi meaning bee and su is hive. This directly correlates to how the pods of a lotus are similar to the beehive,' designer Disha Patil enlightened while offering an interpretation of her latest collection, titled Hasu, ahead of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Not sure where the beehives come in, but with Diana Penty as her showstopper, the Mumbai designer brought to the ramp a glowing line of bridal and luxury costumes for young women far more bewitching than lotuses.

IMAGE: Moshi moshi, Nisha: Actor Nisha Agarwal opened the show with in an opulent skirt and summery beaded backless bustier looking prettier than Mount Fuji.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI

IMAGE: Blow her a kiss: In a silver skirt with panelled floral detailing and dewy makeup, the showstopper of the evening, Diana Penty was a living Love Letter To Japan.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI

IMAGE: Sanea Shaikh appeared to have delicately drifted out of a period drama in this embellished tulle skirt.

The ensemble demanded just one accessory to perfect the look and Sanea showed us how a floral ear cuff can be a super fashion fix.

IMAGE: Sakura. Tsubaki. Sumire. Momo. Sakurasou. Fuji. Bara. Asagao...

The charming model reminded us of a whole bouquet of fragrant Japanese flowers, and not just the hasu, in the one-shoulder artfully-crafted extravaganza.

IMAGE: Diana, blushing pinker than a kamal ka phool, as the audience welcomed the designer and the muse on the runway.