Doesn't Sarah Just Take Your Breath Away?

Doesn't Sarah Just Take Your Breath Away?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 11, 2023 14:21 IST
What do wild hearts desire? Free-flowing silhouettes that embrace your bod like a glove and reveal an unexpected side of you to the world.

That's what Deme Love's Gabriella Demetriades set out to do with her Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI collection, a wonderful spectacle that stood out because of its understated elegance. 

IMAGE: The fabric draped around Sarah Jane Dias was so fluid and light that it almost felt like she'd smeared herself with chocolate. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Slicked back hair and a make-up free face ensured that the focus remained on the outfit. 

 

IMAGE: Imagine travelling in a Mumbai local train wearing that XXXXXXL blazer!  

 

IMAGE: When you're so drawn to nature that you don't mind looking like a life-sized flower! 
 

 

IMAGE: The designer didn't let go of her signature bodysuits and love for grey. 

 

IMAGE: Lace and pearls make an elegant pairing, especially when it comes to boudoir. 

 

IMAGE: Gabriella with her leading ladies. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
