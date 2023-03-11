Doesn't Sarah Just Take Your Breath Away?

What do wild hearts desire? Free-flowing silhouettes that embrace your bod like a glove and reveal an unexpected side of you to the world.
That's what Deme Love's Gabriella Demetriades set out to do with her Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI collection, a wonderful spectacle that stood out because of its understated elegance.
IMAGE: The fabric draped around Sarah Jane Dias was so fluid and light that it almost felt like she'd smeared herself with chocolate. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Slicked back hair and a make-up free face ensured that the focus remained on the outfit.
IMAGE: Imagine travelling in a Mumbai local train wearing that XXXXXXL blazer!
IMAGE: When you're so drawn to nature that you don't mind looking like a life-sized flower!
IMAGE: The designer didn't let go of her signature bodysuits and love for grey.
IMAGE: Lace and pearls make an elegant pairing, especially when it comes to boudoir.
IMAGE: Gabriella with her leading ladies.