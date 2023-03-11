When Sobhita Stopped All Hearts In A Room

When Sobhita Dhulipala set foot on the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI runway, the murmurs were almost deafening!

She made a room full of hearts loudly go bum bum bum da bum in a sensual red Tarun Tahiliani creation.

When Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com's heart regained its regular rhythm, he took these pics of Sobhita in all her splendour.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rabba Rabba! She's a thing of beauty and she knows it. We do too, we do too.

IMAGE: Sheer corset. Plunging neckline. Sari like palu and pleats.

This gown was crafted to make hundreds of jaws go slack.

IMAGE: This outfit draped like a sari was 'beautiful in its thoughtful cinching, and sculpting essence' to say the least and never has the Made In Heaven actor turned more heads or caused more cricks in collective necks.

IMAGE: Tarun's 'Indian modern style' was about marrying saris with wispy nuptial gowns to make them even more shaadi layak, like the stuff of the weddings of the gods.

IMAGE: And bumping up kurtis to be part of bridal lehenga ensembles.

Neutrals, nudes, pastels, metallics, outfits with bursts of red... each of them would make a bride feel extra special on her big day.

IMAGE: Two cool and elegant ways to glide along in washed out metallics. Which one would you choose?

IMAGE: Dulhaniyas, take your pick! These dreamy drapes will make you float on a cloud in the wedding mandap.

IMAGE: Hello Tarun! Thank you for the lovely confections. And for keeping our hearts well exercised.