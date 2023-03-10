News
All The FUN That Happens Backstage At Fashion Week

By REDIFF STYLE
March 10, 2023
What comes to mind when you visualise what occurs behind-the-scenes at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI?

Chaos? Clutter? Madness?

Clothes, shoes and makeup strewn about?

Models racing to the runway? Makeup artists rushing to meet deadlines? 

You're quite wrong :).

LFW x FDCI's latest season's backstage shots seem to paint a really pretty picture with relaxed models looking their stunning selves as they pose and preen for the camera.  

IMAGE: What's an authentic selfie without some big-time duck-lip pouting.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The unbridled happiness on Anjali Lama's face is lovely to view.
Maybe it's to do with her walking another season at Lakme Fashion Week.
Or it's the simple joy of being dressed in a Vaishali S creation. 
Perhaps it's because she is thinking of what tasty pulau she might have for lunch post the show.

 

IMAGE: Three Pretty Maids All In A Row. 

 

IMAGE: A flame burning bright, she sizzles in hues of crimson and orange. 
The hair tentacles give her a Medusa look.
That's what's truly delightful about fashion -- it allows the imagination to run riot and brings to life all kinds of pictures, that up until now, were in one's head.

 

IMAGE: These ladies know how to make the camera slave for them. Full paisa vasool.

REDIFF STYLE
