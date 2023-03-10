News
Stunning Girls! Konkona, Mandira bedazzle at fashion week

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 10, 2023 11:33 IST
Remember the time we bookmarked Konkona Sen's breezy kurtis and oxidised earrings' look from Wake Up Sid?

Or spent hours, ours jaws dropping, watching Mandira Bedi dazzle in noodle-strap blouses paired with spectacular saris as she offered post-match commentary on the Indian television? You didn't need to be a cricket aficionado to be hearing Mandira.

There are very few celebrities who have an organic sense of dressing in a way that makes you bent on mimicking their fashion.

Some of these hotties who attended the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI on Day 1 prove that sterling belief: Fashion may fade but style is eternal.

 

Celebs at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

IMAGE: Konkona, who has previously walked for designer Anavila as a showstopper, looked so simply elegant in an azure blue sari and contrasting printed blouse.
Those oxidised accessoriese took us all back in time.
All photographs: Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Celebs at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

IMAGE: We are yet to find someone who can match Ms Bedi's atoot rishta with the sari.
Simply gorgeous, shall we say?

Celebs at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

IMAGE: We are sure that if Sonali Bendre had fashion advice to offer, she would tell you that fashion is all about being comfortable in your skin.
Look how utterly comfy she is in her boots, carefully styled with rolled up bottoms and worn over a balloon sleeve tunic featuring cutesy bird motifs. 

 

 

Celebs at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

IMAGE: If 'green with envy' was an emotion Anaita Shroff Adajania would tell you how it would look on a fashion boss.
Doesn't she look as summery as a long cool drink?
The printed canvas bag is a showstealer!

 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
