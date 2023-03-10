News
Stay HOT This Summer, Rakul-style!

Stay HOT This Summer, Rakul-style!

By REDIFF STYLE
March 10, 2023 11:10 IST
She's cute! She's hot! And, as she walked the ramp for Designer Shruti Sancheti, Rakul Singh showed us exactly how to tackle the rising temperature.

By upping the ante yourself :)

No wonder Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com's camera couldn't stop clicking.

Staying true to her edgy style, Rakul, who turned muse for Shruti, showed off her fashion prowess in a standout layered look. 

IMAGE: With the weather heating up, it's time to turn to your trusted bustier and shorts. 
Add on a cute floral shrug and a slit skirt and you're ready for anything.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rakul mesmerises the audience with that look.

 

IMAGE: It's clear shorts are making their way into loungewear.
Rakul looks great as usual, balancing the line between high-fashion and youthfulness.

 

IMAGE: How can one not get distracted by those toned legs?

 

 

 

IMAGE: Crips, clean, structured khadi garments are a welcome addition to the runway. 
Designer Shruti Sancheti gives quintessential summer wear a modern update with her collection, Khadder.

 

IMAGE: Florals, panels, monochrome, high-necks, frilled sleeves... the collection had a bit of everything. 

 

IMAGE: The designer wears khadi as well and matches her sneakers with her muse. 

REDIFF STYLE
