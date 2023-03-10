Stay HOT This Summer, Rakul-style!

She's cute! She's hot! And, as she walked the ramp for Designer Shruti Sancheti, Rakul Singh showed us exactly how to tackle the rising temperature.

By upping the ante yourself :)

No wonder Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com's camera couldn't stop clicking.

Staying true to her edgy style, Rakul, who turned muse for Shruti, showed off her fashion prowess in a standout layered look.



Add on a cute floral shrug and a slit skirt and you're ready for anything.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: With the weather heating up, it's time to turn to your trusted bustier and shorts.Add on a cute floral shrug and a slit skirt and you're ready for anything.

IMAGE: Rakul mesmerises the audience with that look.

IMAGE: It's clear shorts are making their way into loungewear.

Rakul looks great as usual, balancing the line between high-fashion and youthfulness.

IMAGE: How can one not get distracted by those toned legs?

IMAGE: Crips, clean, structured khadi garments are a welcome addition to the runway.

Designer Shruti Sancheti gives quintessential summer wear a modern update with her collection, Khadder.

IMAGE: Florals, panels, monochrome, high-necks, frilled sleeves... the collection had a bit of everything.

IMAGE: The designer wears khadi as well and matches her sneakers with her muse.