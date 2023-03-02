News
Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 02, 2023 18:47 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

One of the fittest actress in Bollywood, Sushmita Sen, suffered an heart attack.

The 47-year-old actress posted a picture with her father Subir Sen and writes, 'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir)'

'I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'.'

'Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action...will do so in another post!'

'This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news ...that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!'

I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Wishes kept pouring after the news:

Gauahar Khan: Ure precious ! Feel better soon ! Stronger than ever

Tabu: Lots of love super girl.

Sonal Chauhan: Sending you love and strength

Lakshmi Manchu: Oh my my! So happy to be reading this msg. Sending you lots of love

Sophie Choudry: Omg... sending you love and light... I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever.

Sushmita will soon be seen in Aarya season 3.

