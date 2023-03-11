And That's Why We LOVE Zeenat Aman!

Her style! Her pizzazz! And her ability to make extremely delicious lemonade when Life chooses to hand her a lemon.

The passing years have clearly left Zeenat Aman's charm undented.

No wonder she walked to warm applause at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI runway for Designer Shahin Mannan.

As for Zeenat -- who had started her career as a young model -- she was overjoyed to return to the ramp.

IMAGE: The easiest way to channel Zeenat's 70s style is through her sunglasses, especially the oversized rose-tinted ones she wore in the song Dum Maro Dum.

For her LFW x FDCI outing, she made sure her shades were an enduring part of her look. The all-black separates were amped up by her opulent cat-eye shades.

And that blazer dotted with embroidered houses? Too much fun!

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Is there such a thing as an overdose of prints? Clearly not.

IMAGE: The men's outfits were strong fashion statements in their own right.

IMAGE: Shahin's overwhelmed :) We don't blame her. After all, Zeenat Aman -- who loved designer's collection because of its 'quirky and playful' nature -- is always a class act.