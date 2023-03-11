Shamita, Who's That Special Smile For?

Right now, Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is where you want to be if you are interested in the latest fashion gupshup.
Day Two was a starry affair with B-Town celebs showing up in their casual best to support their designer friends and the showstopping janta on the ramp.
IMAGE: Like a blooming flower, Shamita Shetty
looked beautiful in shades of blue, turquoise and peach.
Meanwhile, her sister Shilpa made the ramp blush
.Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: The word jhakaas
almost slipped our lips the minute we saw Arjun Kapoor
.
The proud brother was there to applaud his sister, Anshula
.
IMAGE: Say hello to actor Zaheer Iqbal. If the jungle drums are to be believed, he's dating the lovely Sonakshi Sinha. Who, of course, ruled the ramp. Don't miss her glittering appearance.
IMAGE: Where's the party tonight, Neha Bhasin?
IMAGE: The always-handsome Sanokan star Kabir Bedi showed why he is meant for the ramp as he made an appearance with his better half, Parveen Dusanj.
IMAGE: The cast of Netflix's Class (from left to right) Chintan Rachh, Naina Bhan and Chayan Chopra turned out to be the biggest cheerleaders for their co-actor, Gurfateh Pirzada.
IMAGE: And there's Sushant Divgikar in an all-black avatar.