News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Shamita, Who's That Special Smile For?

Shamita, Who's That Special Smile For?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 11, 2023 12:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Right now, Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is where you want to be if you are interested in the latest fashion gupshup.

Day Two was a starry affair with B-Town celebs showing up in their casual best to support their designer friends and the showstopping janta on the ramp. 

IMAGE: Like a blooming flower, Shamita Shetty looked beautiful in shades of blue, turquoise and peach.
Meanwhile, her sister Shilpa made the ramp blush.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The word jhakaas almost slipped our lips the minute we saw Arjun Kapoor.
The proud brother was there to applaud his sister, Anshula.

 

IMAGE: Say hello to actor Zaheer Iqbal. If the jungle drums are to be believed, he's dating the lovely Sonakshi Sinha. Who, of course, ruled the ramp. Don't miss her glittering appearance.
 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Mohit Marwah showed up in cowboy style to cheer for wife Antara Motiwala Marwah.

 

IMAGE: Where's the party tonight, Neha Bhasin?

 

IMAGE: The always-handsome Sanokan star Kabir Bedi showed why he is meant for the ramp as he made an appearance with his better half, Parveen Dusanj.

 

IMAGE: The cast of Netflix's Class (from left to right) Chintan Rachh, Naina Bhan and Chayan Chopra turned out to be the biggest cheerleaders for their co-actor, Gurfateh Pirzada. 

 

IMAGE: And there's Sushant Divgikar in an all-black avatar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
The FUN That Happens Backstage At Fashion Week
The FUN That Happens Backstage At Fashion Week
Stay HOT This Summer, The Rakul Way!
Stay HOT This Summer, The Rakul Way!
Gosh! Don't You Love Sanya's Latest Look?
Gosh! Don't You Love Sanya's Latest Look?
'Green will be the world's best all-rounder'
'Green will be the world's best all-rounder'
India logs 456 Covid cases, 1 die; active tally rises
India logs 456 Covid cases, 1 die; active tally rises
Jobs scam: CBI summons Tejashwi for quizzing today
Jobs scam: CBI summons Tejashwi for quizzing today
When Sobhita Stopped All Hearts In A Room
When Sobhita Stopped All Hearts In A Room

More like this

Can You Do What Sonakshi Does?

Can You Do What Sonakshi Does?

Seen Shilpa's Blush-Worthy Jumpsuit?

Seen Shilpa's Blush-Worthy Jumpsuit?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances