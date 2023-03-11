News
Bold Meets Beautiful! Sona, Anshula rock the ramp

Bold Meets Beautiful! Sona, Anshula rock the ramp

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 11, 2023 10:19 IST
The purest form of love is self love!

Trust us, when we say that. No one will ever love you the way you do.

That was the simple idea that championed fashion label's Itrh's latest collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI in Mumbai.

Titled Dancing Queen, the show was a beautiful reminder for all the men and women to let go of all inhibitions, to embrace their bodies and let their individualities radiate.

The collection with its bold, resurgent styles in silver and gold was a glitzy tribute to the effervescent Disco Era of Bollywood.

All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Irth showcases 'Dancing Queen' collection at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Sona kitna sona hai!
That certainly came true Friday evening as the actor minced and sparkled her way down the ramp in a flowy, flashy skirt and bralette set that highlighted Sona's fab figure, casting a spell on the room.

Nach Meri RaniSonakshi Sinha's assured ramp moves were a doff to her last onscreen character -- Saira from Double XL -- in which she made a strong case for body positivity.

Fishnet Glam Bam Bam: Anshula Kapoor, of the Kapoor clan, may not be your quintessential red carpet star.
Yet she never shies away from strutting her curves or experimenting with a fresh trend.
Her posts on The Gram have shown us that.
On Friday, when the young entrepreneur walked down the runway in this silver slit dress, laden with crystals, even bhai Arjun Kapoor, who attended the show, couldn't stop admiring the way his choti behen chose the right reason and venue to mark her fashion debut.

Anaita Shroff Adajania shimmered and shined like the natural diva she is.

Don't hide The Bump! Antara Motiwala, the glamorous niece of Tina Ambani and wife of Mohit Marwah, Sonam Kapoor's cousin, blew several kisses to the audience as she charmed the runway with her silver-wrapped mama-to-be silhouette.

Recognise Moses Kaul, the insecure trouble-maker from Netflix's latest obsession Class?
The young artiste made a rather steamy maiden LFW appearance.

Look who blew in from Disneyland!
Supermodel Rachel Bayros explains how a twinkling kaftan with the right neckline and an apt choice of accessories can make you the princess of a party.

Who is the fairest of them all?

