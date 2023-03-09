Neha Ka Magic Chalega?

If there is one word you can associate with Neha Dhupia, it’s confidence.

And that’s exactly what she exuded as she walked the ramp for the INIFD Launchpad, the third show of Day 1 at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Dressed in pretty pastel yellow, with a dash of green, orange and yellow at the waist, Neha looked perfectly set to challenge the heat that comes with summer.

What Neha enjoyed most about the outfit, she says, is that it is “made from khadi” and the “wonderful work” on the belt that is “handmade”.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

These designs were created by students from the International Institute Of Fashion Design at the INIFD Launchpad.

Icy blue, pristine white... what's not to like?

When white is trimmed with a hint of black, and layers come into play...

You can't ignore this look-at-me pink. The tube top winks at the hot pants as the beautifully woven jacket cleverly steals the show.

A much-deserved moment in the spotlight!