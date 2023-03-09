News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Neha Ka Magic Chalega?

Neha Ka Magic Chalega?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: March 09, 2023 17:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If there is one word you can associate with Neha Dhupia, it’s confidence.

And that’s exactly what she exuded as she walked the ramp for the INIFD Launchpad, the third show of Day 1 at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Dressed in pretty pastel yellow, with a dash of green, orange and yellow at the waist, Neha looked perfectly set to challenge the heat that comes with summer.

What Neha enjoyed most about the outfit, she says, is that it is “made from khadi” and the “wonderful work” on the belt that is “handmade”.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Neha Dhupia at LFW

 

Neha Dhupia at LFW

 

Neha Dhupia at LFW

 

Neha Dhupia at LFW

 

Neha Dhupia at LFW

 

 

These designs were created by students from the International Institute Of Fashion Design at the INIFD Launchpad.

Lakme Fashion Week

Icy blue, pristine white... what's not to like?

 

Lakme Fashion Week

When white is trimmed with a hint of black, and layers come into play... 

 

Lakme Fashion Week

You can't ignore this look-at-me pink. The tube top winks at the hot pants as the beautifully woven jacket cleverly steals the show.

 

Neha Dhupia at Lakme Fashion Week

A much-deserved moment in the spotlight!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Isn't Ananya Dazzling?
Isn't Ananya Dazzling?
Breathtaking! Genelia In Black
Breathtaking! Genelia In Black
What's Jaggu Dada asking?
What's Jaggu Dada asking?
Atishi gets education, health portfolio to Saurabh
Atishi gets education, health portfolio to Saurabh
Share tips on defaulters and win up to Rs 20 lakh
Share tips on defaulters and win up to Rs 20 lakh
TN registers 11 cases, arrests 3 over migrants videos
TN registers 11 cases, arrests 3 over migrants videos
PHOTOS: Khawaja's ton gives Aus upper hand on Day 1
PHOTOS: Khawaja's ton gives Aus upper hand on Day 1

More like this

LFW x FDCI: It's KISS Styles for GenNext

LFW x FDCI: It's KISS Styles for GenNext

What Mouni LOVES About Suraj!

What Mouni LOVES About Suraj!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances