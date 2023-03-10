Vijay Varma's Zabardast Style!

Men, are you feeling a little less inspired on the fashion front? Are you dreading the next suit-and-tie occasion?

Well, being fashionable does not necessarily mean being uncomfortable.

Style star Vijay Varma's all-blue ensemble will make you look forward to the next occasion where you can suit up in prints.



Designer Divyam Mehta's muse checks all the boxes in festive-yet-fun dressing for men.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Flared pants. Prints galore. Kohl-clad eyes. A metallic necklace inspired by tribal art.

IMAGE: Before you begin to count the finger rings he is wearing, take a moment to admire the actor's larger-than-life on-stage presence.

IMAGE: The palette might be muted but that's Boss Girl at her best.

IMAGE: Men look good in prints. Period.

IMAGE: Blazers lend an extra touch of edginess, right? It's the ultimate solution to a work-to-party outfit.

IMAGE: Vijay introduces the man of the moment, Designer Divyam Mehta.