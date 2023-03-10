News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Vijay Varma's Zabardast Style!

Vijay Varma's Zabardast Style!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 10, 2023 14:40 IST
Men, are you feeling a little less inspired on the fashion front? Are you dreading the next suit-and-tie occasion? 

Well, being fashionable does not necessarily mean being uncomfortable.

Style star Vijay Varma's all-blue ensemble will make you look forward to the next occasion where you can suit up in prints. 

IMAGE: Flared pants. Prints galore. Kohl-clad eyes. A metallic necklace inspired by tribal art.
Designer Divyam Mehta's muse checks all the boxes in festive-yet-fun dressing for men.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Before you begin to count the finger rings he is wearing, take a moment to admire the actor's larger-than-life on-stage presence. 

 

 

IMAGE: The palette might be muted but that's Boss Girl at her best. 

 

IMAGE: Men look good in prints. Period. 

 

IMAGE: Blazers lend an extra touch of edginess, right? It's the ultimate solution to a work-to-party outfit. 

 

IMAGE: Vijay introduces the man of the moment, Designer Divyam Mehta. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
