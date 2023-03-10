News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Vaishali S Brought Mermaids to Mumbai

When Vaishali S Brought Mermaids to Mumbai

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: March 10, 2023 10:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

Paris to Mumbai -- Vaishali S's showing at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was a continuation the Abyss collection she unveiled at Paris Haute Couture Week 2023.

The models looked like they were part of some grand pollination dream, serving the role of birds and bees, and had climbed into gigantic flowers and got enmeshed with the stamens and pistols.  

Turns out the designer was actually moved by the majestic garden under the sea and the unbelievably wondrous flowers and critters that thrive there.

As her ocean juggernaut rolled its way down the ramp in Mumabi Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani was on hand to record top moments. 

IMAGE: Florals might find that they are on their way out. But flowers clearly are not. Not sea flowers at any rate.
Instead of wearing stuff with delicate blossomy patterns why not just wear the whole darn flower?
All photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: She doesn't need to hold her bouquet.

 

IMAGE: You can almost hear the crackling crisp rustle of this dress that evokes the sights and sounds of the ocean, mermaids, marine creatures, coral, sea anemones...

 

IMAGE: More sea imagery. How to wear a sting ray and look glorious.

 

IMAGE: The beauty of the dreamy and rich green silk -- all textiles were accessed from Village India -- of the skirt of this getup probably makes it worth its price tag.
Most of the outfits in this collection run between Rs 190,000 and Rs 300,000, although the floor-length pieces go as high as Rs 438,000.

 

IMAGE: Vaishali S gets into water with her ocean creations in a mermaid sari as she graciously accepts applause for her collection.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Jaggu Dada asking?
What's Jaggu Dada asking?
LFW x FDCI: It's KISS Styles for GenNext
LFW x FDCI: It's KISS Styles for GenNext
Is She India's Hottest Model?
Is She India's Hottest Model?
Land-for-jobs scam: ED carries out searches in Bihar
Land-for-jobs scam: ED carries out searches in Bihar
Major Ruchi, The UN Peacekeeper in Congo
Major Ruchi, The UN Peacekeeper in Congo
Before Atique Ahmed, there was Chand Baba in UP
Before Atique Ahmed, there was Chand Baba in UP
Aussie PM Explores The Vikrant
Aussie PM Explores The Vikrant

More like this

What's Deepika Doing Looking So Gorgeous In Paris?

What's Deepika Doing Looking So Gorgeous In Paris?

Neha Ka Magic Chalega?

Neha Ka Magic Chalega?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances