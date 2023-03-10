When Vaishali S Brought Mermaids to Mumbai

Paris to Mumbai -- Vaishali S's showing at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was a continuation the Abyss collection she unveiled at Paris Haute Couture Week 2023.

The models looked like they were part of some grand pollination dream, serving the role of birds and bees, and had climbed into gigantic flowers and got enmeshed with the stamens and pistols.

Turns out the designer was actually moved by the majestic garden under the sea and the unbelievably wondrous flowers and critters that thrive there.

As her ocean juggernaut rolled its way down the ramp in Mumabi Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani was on hand to record top moments.



Instead of wearing stuff with delicate blossomy patterns why not just wear the whole darn flower?

IMAGE: She doesn't need to hold her bouquet.

IMAGE: You can almost hear the crackling crisp rustle of this dress that evokes the sights and sounds of the ocean, mermaids, marine creatures, coral, sea anemones...

IMAGE: More sea imagery. How to wear a sting ray and look glorious.

IMAGE: The beauty of the dreamy and rich green silk -- all textiles were accessed from Village India -- of the skirt of this getup probably makes it worth its price tag.

Most of the outfits in this collection run between Rs 190,000 and Rs 300,000, although the floor-length pieces go as high as Rs 438,000.

IMAGE: Vaishali S gets into water with her ocean creations in a mermaid sari as she graciously accepts applause for her collection.