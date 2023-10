Hina Khan is a conqueror.

And that exactly what she did at the LFW x FDCI Fashion Week.

The INIFD Launchpad's showstopper worked her magic on the runway in a formal cropped top and a high-slit skirt that came with a surprise.

IMAGE: Hina looked lovely in the ivory top and blush pink skirt.

All the hard work that went into creating those fab abs definitely helped.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: These models look ready to break into a flamenco dance.

IMAGE: Polka dots and prints -- what kind of pairing is that, you might wonder.

An interesting one, actually.

IMAGE: Let your outerwear reflects your inner Zen mood!

IMAGE: When you decide to wear Nature...

IMAGE: The INIFD designers take a bow alongside their showstopper, Hina.