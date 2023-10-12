Why Is Jim Sarbh Dressed Like A King?

The audience at Samant Chauhan's Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI show had just one question: 'What's Jim Sarbh doing in a women's wear line?'

Dressed in all-white, with a fluid cape for company, the Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Rocket Boys actor looked rather dapper, we must say.

IMAGE: The pose! The swag! The outfit! Jim is truly a class apart.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Glamour and innovation came together to celebrate Samant Chauhan's collection, Ice Watch.

IMAGE: As you scrolled downwards, was that how you expected the gown to end?

Looks gorgeous, doesn't it?

IMAGE: The designer and his showstopper.