Rediff.com  » Getahead » Why Is Jim Sarbh Dressed Like A King?

Why Is Jim Sarbh Dressed Like A King?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 12, 2023 17:50 IST
The audience at Samant Chauhan's Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI show had just one question: 'What's Jim Sarbh doing in a women's wear line?'

Dressed in all-white, with a fluid cape for company, the Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Rocket Boys actor looked rather dapper, we must say.   

IMAGE: The pose! The swag! The outfit! Jim is truly a class apart. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Glamour and innovation came together to celebrate Samant Chauhan's collection, Ice Watch.

 

IMAGE: As you scrolled downwards, was that how you expected the gown to end?
Looks gorgeous, doesn't it?

 

IMAGE: The designer and his showstopper.

REDIFF STYLE
