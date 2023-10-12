News
Bold, Beautiful Alaya!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 12, 2023 10:50 IST
Sequins and sheer are indeed a girl's BFF. 

Throw in an off-the-shoulder backless bustier and tassels and you're set to be the most happening person in the most happening party in town. 

Alaya F had a blast on the LFW x FDCI ramp as she dazzled in embellished separates by Paras & Shalini from Geisha Designs. 

Their collection of evening wear are meant for a sizzling evening out.

IMAGE: When sheer plays with tassels and embellishments... This one was meant for Alaya.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It was a glitter party on the ramp with models dressed in flattering ensembles. 

 

IMAGE: What's a statement, head-turning ensemble without cutouts and shiny fabric?

 

IMAGE: The designers had glitzy outfits for men as well.

 

IMAGE: Paras and Shalini with their muse. 

