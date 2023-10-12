Bold, Beautiful Alaya!

Sequins and sheer are indeed a girl's BFF.

Throw in an off-the-shoulder backless bustier and tassels and you're set to be the most happening person in the most happening party in town.

Alaya F had a blast on the LFW x FDCI ramp as she dazzled in embellished separates by Paras & Shalini from Geisha Designs.

Their collection of evening wear are meant for a sizzling evening out.

IMAGE: When sheer plays with tassels and embellishments... This one was meant for Alaya.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW X FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: It was a glitter party on the ramp with models dressed in flattering ensembles.

IMAGE: What's a statement, head-turning ensemble without cutouts and shiny fabric?

IMAGE: The designers had glitzy outfits for men as well.

IMAGE: Paras and Shalini with their muse.