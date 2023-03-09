News
What's Jaggu Dada asking?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: March 09, 2023 14:55 IST
Does Jackie Shroff want to know who the most fashionable man in town is?

Of course, it’s you Jaggu Dada.

No wonder Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com was not surprised to spot fans wanting pictures with the stylish star at the on-going Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

You’ll be seeing more of the star in the reel world as well; he’s got nine projects in hand.

Jackie Shroff

The eternal 'bhidu' :)

 

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff is always ready to oblige his fans.

Is that plant a doff to his role in Call My Agent: Bollywood?

 

Jackie Shroff

Jackie's otherwise simple shirt gets a tasseled touch.

 

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
