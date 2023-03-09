What's Jaggu Dada asking?

Does Jackie Shroff want to know who the most fashionable man in town is?
Of course, it’s you Jaggu Dada.
No wonder Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com was not surprised to spot fans wanting pictures with the stylish star at the on-going Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
You’ll be seeing more of the star in the reel world as well; he’s got nine projects in hand.
The eternal 'bhidu' :)
Jackie Shroff is always ready to oblige his fans.
Is that plant a doff to his role in Call My Agent: Bollywood?
Jackie's otherwise simple shirt gets a tasseled touch.