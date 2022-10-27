What Mouni LOVES About Suraj!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

The honeymoon phase is still on for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, who tied the knot earlier this year on January 27 in Goa.

The two seem to be totally into each other and haven't stopped posting sweet couple-wala pics.

According to Mouni, there's no magic formula for a successful relationship.

"I don't dislike any of his habits," she said when Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com chatted with her about Suraj.

"Marriage is about a little bit of understanding and compromise that happens from both sides.

"What makes him an amazing husband is that he gives me perspective."

Offering tips for brides on their big day, she adds, "Don't stress out.

"Have fun with your hair and makeup.

"But be prepared so that you don't stress on the wedding day. Do all your trials, whether it is hair or makeup or jewellery or outfit, so on the day of your wedding you can have fun."

Want to know more about the Mouni-Suraj relationship? Her favourite cities in the world? Her wardrobe tricks? Watch the video below.