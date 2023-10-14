Now that's NOT what you expected to see on the ramp!

Imaad Shah's got a laidback style.

And that's exactly what he chose to showcase when he took to the LFW x FDCI ramp on Sustainable Fashion Day.

Sporting his signature curls, the actor casually strode the runway for 11.11/eleven eleven's Hand Spun collection that was a tribute to the weavers of India.

IMAGE: It was Naseeruddin Shah's elder son's first time on the runway and Imaad held on tightly to his confidence and poise.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: This suave all-beige ensemble could easily make it to an international fashion week.

IMAGE: How many types of polka dots can you spot?

IMAGE: Winter is still a month away but the designers are already showing you how you could layer up.

IMAGE: When inspired by a sari and pants, this could be the result :); the fabric flows well, looks comfortable and is respectful of Nature.



