News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Now that's NOT what you expected to see on the ramp!

Now that's NOT what you expected to see on the ramp!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 14, 2023 08:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Imaad Shah's got a laidback style.

And that's exactly what he chose to showcase when he took to the LFW x FDCI ramp on Sustainable Fashion Day. 

Sporting his signature curls, the actor casually strode the runway for 11.11/eleven eleven's Hand Spun collection that was a tribute to the weavers of India. 

IMAGE: It was Naseeruddin Shah's elder son's first time on the runway and Imaad held on tightly to his confidence and poise. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram 

 

IMAGE: This suave all-beige ensemble could easily make it to an international fashion week. 

 

IMAGE: How many types of polka dots can you spot?

 

IMAGE: Winter is still a month away but the designers are already showing you how you could layer up.

 

IMAGE: When inspired by a sari and pants, this could be the result :); the fabric flows well, looks comfortable and is respectful of Nature.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanjana's Gorgeous Vacation Styles
Sanjana's Gorgeous Vacation Styles
Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!
Parul Gulati Is Such A Stunner!
Ab-licious! Hina Flaunts Her Toned Bod
Ab-licious! Hina Flaunts Her Toned Bod
US warned of Palestinian-Israeli conflict risk
US warned of Palestinian-Israeli conflict risk
HC rejects NewsClick founder's plea against arrest
HC rejects NewsClick founder's plea against arrest
Missing Manipuri students: CBI arrests 'mastermind'
Missing Manipuri students: CBI arrests 'mastermind'
Back home from Israel, Indian students recount horror
Back home from Israel, Indian students recount horror

More like this

Want Eye-catching Pix? Learn From These Models

Want Eye-catching Pix? Learn From These Models

Sakshi, The Smasher Of Stereotypes

Sakshi, The Smasher Of Stereotypes

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances