Harbhajan Paaji Chaa Gaye!

Harbhajan Paaji Chaa Gaye!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 17, 2023 15:55 IST
Harbhajan Singh's LFW x FDCI walk had plenty of desi swag, style and attitude. 

At first very formal in black, he soon added a fun twist as he broke into a small hook step on the ramp. 

He literally stole Pawan Sachdeva's show with actress Kritika Kamra by his side. 

The designer, meanwhile, delighted the audience with his futuristic silhouettes and flowy fabrics that championed edgy street style. 

IMAGE: Harbhajan set the ramp on fire with his energetic walk. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Close on his heels was Kritika Kamra, who gave off boss babe vibes. 

 

IMAGE: Designer's pride, audience's joy! Pawan Sachdeva with his showstoppers. 

 

IMAGE: Mesh and faux leather make a natural pairing while dialling up the cool quotient. 

 

IMAGE: In one word: Funky. 

 

IMAGE: The white of the collar, pockets, belt and shoes ties this look together. 

REDIFF STYLE
