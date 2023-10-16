News
Ananya's Toned Legs Steal The Show!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 16, 2023 09:49 IST
Ananya Panday brought the curtains down on Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI with in a teeny pair of shorts that showed off her insanely toned legs. 

Did anyone even notice she was wearing a floral blazer over her all-black outfit or that her hair was held in place with a pretty clip?

Ananya, though, was not alone.

Joining her on the ramp were a bevy of well-known beauties; New York-based designer Bibhu Mohapatra decided he needed not one, not two but nine showstoppers to wrap up India's largest fashion week. 

So unforgettable muses of the House of Lakme took to the ramp to create a spectacular show. 

IMAGE: She's got the moves! Trust Ananya to show up on the ramp in a pair of shorts and totally own it. 
IMAGE: And that's how Bipasha Basu won hearts once again. 

 

IMAGE: Can you tell Lisa Haydon is the mom to three adorable boys? Age seems to have ignored her :)

 

IMAGE: The ramp will never ever get bored of Carol Gracias, who just needs to walk to make heads turn. 

 

IMAGE: Hi there, Simone Singh! It's so good to see you after so long. 

 

IMAGE: Actor and model Vipasha Agarwal was dressed to impress in black. 

 

IMAGE: Model Kirandeep Chahal definitely stuns on the ramp, especially with that close crop. 

 

IMAGE: Alicia Kaur was the belle of the ball in tulle. 
 

IMAGE: Model Shimona Nath is clearly ready for winter. 

 

IMAGE: The ladies pose with their main man, Bibhu Mohapatra. 

