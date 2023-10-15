Isn't Tara Sutaria As Pretty As A Flower?

One doesn't really need an excuse to go all out in florals.

And Tara Sutaria knows that.

She offers plenty of reasons to add a flower overdose to your closet with her lovely Mahima Mahajan lehenga.

The light, fluid white fabric helped the delicate prints pop.

IMAGE: Tara's applause-worthy ensemble is classy and girly at the same time.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Play matchy-matchy with your sari and blouse in vivid floral prints.

IMAGE: How about ditching the choli and teaming your lehenga with a cropped blazer for an edgy look?

IMAGE: Men, it's cool to sport cropped tops and floral pants.

IMAGE: Who needs sequins when you can shine in lovely blooms from head to toe?

IMAGE: Pretty girls Tara and Mahima smile for the camera.