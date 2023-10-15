News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Isn't Tara Sutaria As Pretty As A Flower?

Isn't Tara Sutaria As Pretty As A Flower?

By REDIFF STYLE
October 15, 2023 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One doesn't really need an excuse to go all out in florals.

And Tara Sutaria knows that.

She offers plenty of reasons to add a flower overdose to your closet with her lovely Mahima Mahajan lehenga.

The light, fluid white fabric helped the delicate prints pop. 

IMAGE: Tara's applause-worthy ensemble is classy and girly at the same time.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Play matchy-matchy with your sari and blouse in vivid floral prints. 

 

IMAGE: How about ditching the choli and teaming your lehenga with a cropped blazer for an edgy look?

 

IMAGE: Men, it's cool to sport cropped tops and floral pants. 

 

IMAGE: Who needs sequins when you can shine in lovely blooms from head to toe?

 

IMAGE: Pretty girls Tara and Mahima smile for the camera. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Dia Makes Us Go Dhak Dhak!
Dia Makes Us Go Dhak Dhak!
Simply Sparkly, Harnaaz!
Simply Sparkly, Harnaaz!
Warning! Disha, The Heart Stealer, Is Here
Warning! Disha, The Heart Stealer, Is Here
Australia, Sri Lanka in battle for first victory
Australia, Sri Lanka in battle for first victory
Actor who played Hanuman is Cong pick against Shivraj
Actor who played Hanuman is Cong pick against Shivraj
Iran foreign minister offers 'full support' to Hamas
Iran foreign minister offers 'full support' to Hamas
Kuldeep reveals how he kept Pakistan batters guessing
Kuldeep reveals how he kept Pakistan batters guessing

More like this

What's Athiya Shetty Doing With Rana Daggubati?

What's Athiya Shetty Doing With Rana Daggubati?

Janhvi Is Electrifying In Black

Janhvi Is Electrifying In Black

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances