Unapologetically Beautiful, Rakul!

There is a no doubt that Rakul Singh can rule the ramp.

Just take a look at how she glows in a red Bhumika Sharma lehenga at LFW x FDCI fashion week.

Her timeless piece is infused with delicate threadwork.

She ditches the dupatta to let the halter-neck choli shine.

IMAGE: When you ditch embellishment for tiers of threadwork, this kind of exquisite beauty is created.

Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Brilliant in black.

IMAGE: A monochromatic lehenga stands out because of the choli and dupatta.

IMAGE: Layers of embroidery come together to create this gorgeous pantsuit.

IMAGE: Turn to white for that unforgettable bridal look.

IMAGE: Rakul cheers for Bhumika as they close the show together.