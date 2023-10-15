Unapologetically Beautiful, Rakul!

There is a no doubt that Rakul Singh can rule the ramp.
Just take a look at how she glows in a red Bhumika Sharma lehenga at LFW x FDCI fashion week.
Her timeless piece is infused with delicate threadwork.
She ditches the dupatta to let the halter-neck choli shine.
IMAGE: When you ditch embellishment for tiers of threadwork, this kind of exquisite beauty is created.
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: Brilliant in black.
IMAGE: A monochromatic lehenga stands out because of the choli and dupatta.
IMAGE: Layers of embroidery come together to create this gorgeous pantsuit.
IMAGE: Turn to white for that unforgettable bridal look.
IMAGE: Rakul cheers for Bhumika as they close the show together.