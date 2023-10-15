News
Unapologetically Beautiful, Rakul!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 15, 2023 11:36 IST
There is a no doubt that Rakul Singh can rule the ramp.

Just take a look at how she glows in a red Bhumika Sharma lehenga at LFW x FDCI fashion week. 

Her timeless piece is infused with delicate threadwork. 

She ditches the dupatta to let the halter-neck choli shine. 

 

IMAGE: When you ditch embellishment for tiers of threadwork, this kind of exquisite beauty is created. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Brilliant in black. 

 

IMAGE: A monochromatic lehenga stands out because of the choli and dupatta

 

IMAGE: Layers of embroidery come together to create this gorgeous pantsuit. 

 

IMAGE: Turn to white for that unforgettable bridal look. 

 

IMAGE: Rakul cheers for Bhumika as they close the show together. 

REDIFF STYLE
