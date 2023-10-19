News
Disha, Rakul, Tara... Who Is Your Desi Girl? VOTE

Disha, Rakul, Tara... Who Is Your Desi Girl? VOTE

By REDIFF STYLE
October 19, 2023 13:56 IST
Every day, at the recently concluded LFW x FDCI, gorgeous showstoppers gave us a masterclass in bridal dressing. 

It's time now to tip your hat to these gorgeous ladies who left us awe-struck with their high shine lehengas and shimmering drapes. 

Some leaned on vintage love, others were a picture of grandeur. 

Take the poll given below and tell us which of these celebs were hard to rival. Who left you spell-bound? Whose outfit gets a big thumbs up from you?   

IMAGE: Time stood still when Disha Patani made an appearance.
The missing dupatta gave her a brilliant opportunity to flaunt those taut abs.
Elaborate jewellery? Definitely not needed. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy LFW x FDCI/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Raghav Chadha's biwi made for a gorgeous nayi dulhania in her silver sari. 
Red sindoor, pink chooda and a 100 watt smile... she seems to have blurred the lines between runway and the mandap.     

 

IMAGE: Sangeet ceremonies offer a lot of room to experiment. 
Tamannaah Bhatia was nothing short of stunning in gold.  

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh rocked this halter-neck lehenga-choli with her swag and grace. 

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria championed her love for glamorous florals.  

 

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi's glowing bridal avatar bowed to the power of Nature in our lives.

 

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala let her outfit do the talking as she embraced a fresh face and minimal accessories.

 

IMAGE: Are you the fun, funky bride?
Parul Gulati gives you a glimpse of what you could look like on your wedding day. 

Who wowed with her celebratory ensemble? Take the poll and let us know. 

And here are the showstoppers who appeared in stunning gowns and dresses.

Don't forget to vote for your favourite

