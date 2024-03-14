Mesmerising! When Models Played With Gulaal

Sindhoor. Baarish. Sakhi...

Designer Gaurang Shah's heritage collections evoke an instant feeling of feminine grace and emotions.

His latest collection, aptly titled Gulaal, was no different.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures the joyous celebration of culture and art showcased at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai.



Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com Gaurang's show commenced with a captivating performance by these gifted Kathakali artistes.

Taking inspiration from Holi, the spring festival, Gaurang splashed the ramp with hues of pinks and reds.

Supermodel Alesia Raut twirled in a patterned half sari worn over a skirt.

The myriad shades of green blended beautifully with the red and pink bandhani creation.

One of Gaurang's favourite muses, Carol Gracias, flaunts a sari with stunning artwork.

Gaurang knows that pastel pinks are always on fleek.

But there's nothing as mesmerising as a woman dressed in a traditional red six-yard.

For those who love muted colours, the collection offered plenty of choices.

There's a colour for every woman and for every occasion. And Gaurang proved once again that the colour that brings everyone together is that of collective joy.