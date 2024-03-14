News
Mesmerising! When Models Played With Gulaal

Mesmerising! When Models Played With Gulaal

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 14, 2024 17:06 IST
Sindhoor. Baarish. Sakhi...

Designer Gaurang Shah's heritage collections evoke an instant feeling of feminine grace and emotions.

His latest collection, aptly titled Gulaal, was no different.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures the joyous celebration of culture and art showcased at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai.

Gaurang Shah presents his collection Gulal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Gaurang's show commenced with a captivating performance by these gifted Kathakali artistes.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Gaurang Shah presents his collection Gulal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Taking inspiration from Holi, the spring festival, Gaurang splashed the ramp with hues of pinks and reds.

 

Gaurang Shah presents his collection Gulal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Supermodel Alesia Raut twirled in a patterned half sari worn over a skirt.

 

Gaurang Shah presents his collection Gulal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

The myriad shades of green blended beautifully with the red and pink bandhani creation.

 

Gaurang Shah presents his collection Gulal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

One of Gaurang's favourite muses, Carol Gracias, flaunts a sari with stunning artwork.

 

Gaurang Shah presents his collection Gulal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

Gaurang knows that pastel pinks are always on fleek.

 

Gaurang Shah presents his collection Gulal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

But there's nothing as mesmerising as a woman dressed in a traditional red six-yard.

 

Gaurang Shah presents his collection Gulal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

For those who love muted colours, the collection offered plenty of choices.

 

Gaurang Shah presents his collection Gulal at Lakme Fashion Week 2024

There's a colour for every woman and for every occasion. And Gaurang proved once again that the colour that brings everyone together is that of collective joy.

 

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
