Dia Rules The Ramp In Black

Dia Rules The Ramp In Black

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 14, 2024 15:41 IST
Dia Mirza took to the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp like a bronzed goddess as she dazzled in monochrome. 

Inca India's muse clearly meant business in the all-black gown with a veil tucked into her hair.

The dark-as-the-night outfit also featured a metallic panel giving it a rather interesting aesthetic. But the standout feature was her limited make-up, just a dab of colour on the lips. It revealed just how lovely Dia is.

IMAGE: This stunning beauty doesn't need bright colours to own the ramp. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: One can't ignore the fact that there's something delightfully moody going on. 
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Dia will make you want to wear black in the hottest months of the year. 

 

IMAGE: Dia's fierce, feminine, layered look received much appreciation.  

 

IMAGE: The collection had spurts of bright, bold moments.  

 

IMAGE: Fluid fabrics gave the outfits a luxurious feel. 

 

IMAGE: There was a hint of royal outlines in the silhouettes. 

 

IMAGE: Designer Amit Hansraj joins Dia. 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
