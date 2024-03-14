Dia Rules The Ramp In Black

Dia Mirza took to the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI ramp like a bronzed goddess as she dazzled in monochrome.
Inca India's muse clearly meant business in the all-black gown with a veil tucked into her hair.
The dark-as-the-night outfit also featured a metallic panel giving it a rather interesting aesthetic. But the standout feature was her limited make-up, just a dab of colour on the lips. It revealed just how lovely Dia is.
IMAGE: This stunning beauty doesn't need bright colours to own the ramp.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: One can't ignore the fact that there's something delightfully moody going on. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
IMAGE: Dia will make you want to wear black in the hottest months of the year.
IMAGE: Dia's fierce, feminine, layered look received much appreciation.
IMAGE: The collection had spurts of bright, bold moments.
IMAGE: Fluid fabrics gave the outfits a luxurious feel.
IMAGE: There was a hint of royal outlines in the silhouettes.
IMAGE: Designer Amit Hansraj joins Dia.