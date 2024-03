Karishma Tanna embraced sophisticated street style with open arms as she walked for the INIFD launchpad at Lakme Fashion Week.

The award-winning actor made quite an appearance in a structured silhouette styled with tassels.

Flaunting cool, chic, boss girl vibes, she looked like a straight up piece of art in the monochromatic masterpiece.

Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

IMAGE: She's got the expression bang on!

IMAGE: Like a seasoned model, she took to the runway with great confidence.

IMAGE: Don't you feel like you just stepped into a modern version of The Archies set?

IMAGE: Model Priti Jana lets feathered tassels lighten her all-black outfit.

IMAGE: While Reha Sukheja mixes glam with workwear.

IMAGE: Karishma steps on stage with INIFD designer Yash Gada.