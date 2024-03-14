What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?

Among the many things Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh truly loves are fashion, the pink city of Jaipur and the game of polo.

His latest Lakme Fashion Week collection showcased at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse incorporated it all.

Filled with nostalgia, the show 'served as a respectful honour to the players and stalwarts of polo in India'.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani trained his lens on the models as they took to the horse racing track in their knits, silk twill, satin prints and fine linen riding breeches.

The show kicked off with a friendly polo match between the Guards Polo Club team and La Martina's official team, 'graced by renowned players such as Phoebe Leake, Edward Morris Lowe, and Malcolm Borwick'.