Kanika's A Baby Doll On The Ramp

Take a lovely colour.

Let it dominate the outfit.

Throw in a self-print and some delicate embellishments.

And -- voila! -- you have amazing outfits that can be worn anywhere in the world but will still remind you of India.

That's exactly what Designer Swatti Kapoor presented at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Kanika Kapoor's sheer blouse is a playful partner to the elegant, self-printed skirt.

Soft curls. Minimal makeup. And a statement accessory. Simplicity can be such a stunning accomplice.

Swatti Kapoor's Venus collection is ready for the summer.

Bringing tradition alive on the ramp... beautiful! The restrained embellishments are a nice touch.

The collection celebrates all kinds of Indian shapes... The flowy contours and layering take away any worries about bulges and sends a much-needed message about body positivity.

The designer. Her muse.