Diana Penty goes from SIMPLE to SIZZING in 2 seconds!

Diana Penty goes from SIMPLE to SIZZING in 2 seconds!

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 13, 2022 14:52 IST
'The most beautiful things in life are not things...,' says Pallavi Mohan, designer and founder of the fashion label Not So Serious.

'They are people and places

'And memories and pictures

'They are feelings and moments

'And smiles and laughters.'

The young entrepreneur and TEDx speaker, who made her debut at the FDCI Fashion Week in 2009, presented a dazzling collection at the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Diana Penty walks for Pallavi Mohan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

It's simple. It's glittery. It showcases beautiful embroidery and has a couple of shy cutouts for company.

And it makes Diana Penty look like a dream.

 

Diana Penty walks for Pallavi Mohan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Then, Diana turns.

And the sweet, innocent look gets an audacious twist with a daring slit and an even more daring back.

 

Diana Penty walks for Pallavi Mohan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Diana's confident walk shows why she's always a ramp favourite; look at those earrings -- her only accessory -- swing!

 

Diana Penty walks for Pallavi Mohan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

A doff to feathers, currently quite on-trend. Don't miss the shimmer hiding underneath.

 

Diana Penty walks for Pallavi Mohan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

A chilled-out, graceful, one shoulder silhouette.

 

Diana Penty walks for Pallavi Mohan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

A silver skirt with embroidered scales.

A self-printed cropped top with exaggerated sleeves.

They go well together and are a must-have in your wardrobe because you can play around with them to create so many different outfits.

All you need is a fun imagination.

 

Diana Penty walks for Pallavi Mohan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

A bit of drama to get you ready for the party season.

 

Diana Penty walks for Pallavi Mohan at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022

Diana has a warm hug for designer Pallavi Mohan.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
