Diana Penty goes from SIMPLE to SIZZING in 2 seconds!

'The most beautiful things in life are not things...,' says Pallavi Mohan, designer and founder of the fashion label Not So Serious.

'They are people and places

'And memories and pictures

'They are feelings and moments

'And smiles and laughters.'

The young entrepreneur and TEDx speaker, who made her debut at the FDCI Fashion Week in 2009, presented a dazzling collection at the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

It's simple. It's glittery. It showcases beautiful embroidery and has a couple of shy cutouts for company.

And it makes Diana Penty look like a dream.

Then, Diana turns.

And the sweet, innocent look gets an audacious twist with a daring slit and an even more daring back.

Diana's confident walk shows why she's always a ramp favourite; look at those earrings -- her only accessory -- swing!

A doff to feathers, currently quite on-trend. Don't miss the shimmer hiding underneath.

A chilled-out, graceful, one shoulder silhouette.

A silver skirt with embroidered scales.

A self-printed cropped top with exaggerated sleeves.

They go well together and are a must-have in your wardrobe because you can play around with them to create so many different outfits.

All you need is a fun imagination.

A bit of drama to get you ready for the party season.

Diana has a warm hug for designer Pallavi Mohan.