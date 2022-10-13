AWESOME! Warina Wears Recyled PET Bottles

Would you wear a garment that's made from 100 per cent recycled PET bottles?

Or something that's spellbindingly good and has been made from reused, repaired and upcycled material?

Then it's time you turned to Circular Design Challenge Award winner Pratyush Kumar Maurya's envy-inducing collection, Illusion.

The fashion champ hopes to push fast fashion out the window with his line-up of Earth-friendly outfits and footwear.

And he chose the perfect occasion, Sustainable Fashion Day, to showcase his work.

Joining him in his quest was Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain, who was his muse and showstopper.

Dressed in a striped, semi-formal suit, she owned the runway like a pro.

Warina Hussain is walking proof that it's time to embrace sustainability.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinhani/ Rediff.com IMAGE:is walking proof that it's time to embrace sustainability.

IMAGE: The real heroes, however, were her outfit and matching shoes.

High on utility with multiple pockets, the suit works well as both daywear and party wear.

IMAGE: Each outfit stood out, breaking through the monotony that can sometimes envelope a fashion week.

IMAGE: 3D printed eyewear. Check.

Modular sneakers. Check.

A glamorous sustainable dress. Check.

What's not to like here?

IMAGE: Each garment is created without compromising with the planet.



IMAGE: Meet the man behind each of the extraordinary ensembles.