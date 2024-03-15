News
Sizzling Pataka Styles

Sizzling Pataka Styles

By REDIFF STYLE
March 15, 2024 18:38 IST
Who doesn't like looking like a pataka on the dance floor? 

With a little sizzle, a little shimmer and ton loads of attitude and style. 

Still seeking inspiration? Take a look at these outfits from Itrh.

IMAGE: Turn to something red with your abs and toned legs on display when you want to make a dhamakedar entry. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Old is gold! Whatever your age, why hesitate to flaunt those curves? 

 

IMAGE: This animal print kaftan gown will give Beyonce tough competition.

 

IMAGE: When you want to do the twirl and show off your latkas and jhatkas, turn to this black sequinned number. 

 

IMAGE: Model Sony Kaur dares you to look away. 

 

IMAGE: Too hot! The all-gold number that will let you own the night. 

