Sizzling Pataka Styles

Who doesn't like looking like a pataka on the dance floor?
With a little sizzle, a little shimmer and ton loads of attitude and style.
Still seeking inspiration? Take a look at these outfits from Itrh.
IMAGE: Turn to something red with your abs and toned legs on display when you want to make a dhamakedar entry.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram
IMAGE: Old is gold! Whatever your age, why hesitate to flaunt those curves?
IMAGE: This animal print kaftan gown will give Beyonce tough competition.
IMAGE: When you want to do the twirl and show off your latkas and jhatkas, turn to this black sequinned number.
IMAGE: Model Sony Kaur dares you to look away.
IMAGE: Too hot! The all-gold number that will let you own the night.