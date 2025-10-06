Gosh, What Were Janhvi, Varun Upto?!

The runway at the Bombay Times Fashion Week shimmered brighter than a Diwali night, with designers rolling out collections in tune with the upcoming festive and wedding season.

From dreamy drapes to couture that screamed celebration, it was glamour served with a dash of desi.

Adding even more sparkle to the ramp were showstoppers like Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Mouni Roy -- each bringing their own star power to this stylish showcase.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Bombay Times/Instagram

Mouni Roy walked for Baeli by Anu, twirling in a white and gold lehenga with red bangles, beautiful gold jewellery and a fresh gajra -- that's Diwali glam done right!

Krystle D’Souza became a bride for Premya by Manishii in a bright red lehenga with statement jewels.

Prateik Patil and Priya Banerjee made a stylish ramp debut for Bespokewala by HimaliRaj, twinning in ivory and giving major sangeet-wear inspo for brides and grooms-to-be!

Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning as always in a vintage-inspired sari and an exquisite blouse for The Saffron House’s Blooming Heiresses collection which took inspiration from two timeless icons -- Audrey Hepburn and Rekha.

Divya Agarwal, in a pastel floral lehenga and long braid, channelled her inner princess Jasmine for Dapper & Dare’s Jugalbandi collection.

Trust Urvashi Rautela to always go a little hatke. Walking for Hyaat Couture, she owned the ramp in a white gown with red accents and wings!

Surbhi Chandna lit up the runway for Pooja Pranay in a striking bridal red lehenga decked with gold florals -- a total showstopper look for brides who want to make a statement.

Sushmita Sen walked for Sonali Jain in a black lehenga from the Devi collection. Her look was a mix of gothic and desi -- think Wednesday Addams attending an Indian wedding!

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who walked for Seema Singh, were all about cocktail glam -- he in a sharp black three-piece suit; she in a champagne gold sheer sari -- the perfect mix of heritage and modern glam.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff