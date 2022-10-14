News
Caught On Camera! Off-Ramp Style Divas At Fashion Week

By MAYUR SANAP and AFSAR DAYATAR
October 14, 2022 08:50 IST
Fashion doesn't belong on the ramp.

Or to the minds of fashion designers.

It belongs to everyone who enjoys having their own unique style.

And, often, they prove to be the trendsetters.

In beauty queen Miss Elite World 2022 Deep Supriyam's words, fashion has the power to "change our world".

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap and Afsar Dayatar spotted some off-ramp head-turners at the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

 

"Super chic. Comfy. Unisex," is how Mumbai-based hair and makeup artist Amby Upadhyay explains her edgy, androgynous look.

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Delhi-based beauty blogger Shradhha Gurung -- who identifies herself as 'Lil Miss Gurung' on the gram -- chose to embrace her curves in a flowy gown from a plus sized label.

What do you think of her feathered handbag and pearl embellishments? 

 

"I love classic fashion but I also like to experiment," says fashion blogger Krishna Talesara.

She wore a black midi and knee length boots, then decided a red glittery purse was needed as well "to add some drama". 

 

"Classy, cool and metallic," beauty queen and costume designer Deep Supriyam details the inspiration behind her stunning evening look. 

 

MAYUR SANAP and AFSAR DAYATAR
