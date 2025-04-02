Glamorous Kalki!

When Max unveiled its dual collection at Lakme Fashion Week, it wasn't just a showcase -- it was a one-way ticket to Italy's sun-drenched coasts.

Bollywood's Kalki Koechlin embodied this Mediterranean dream as she glided down the runway in a white printed frock dress.

Later, the actor -- who had recently made her Tamil debut in Nesippaya -- she revealed her practical side as she discussed the fashion challenges one faces as a mother to a four year old.

“Challenges of parenting -- what to wear when you are carrying a toddler. Because you know that you carry a toddler, and you don’t want anything to go on your dress, so you need a flexible dress… You need something comfortable. It’s hard to dress properly when you have a kid.”

This once though, Kalki left all that behind as she had fun on the ramp.

Sicilian Summer burst onto the runway with the energy of a European street festival; it had playful silhouettes, vintage-inspired prints and colours that practically radiated gelato flavours. This wasn't just fashion; it was a vibrant invitation to live carefree, whether picnicking in urban parks or wandering Mediterranean shorelines.

Amalfi Escape whispered tales of sun-soaked holidays through breezy fabrics and a palette plucked straight from Italy's coastline -- oceanic blues, crisp whites and terracotta hues that captured golden hour on ancient streets.