Glamorous Kalki!

By RAJESH KARKERA
April 02, 2025 20:01 IST

When Max unveiled its dual collection at Lakme Fashion Week, it wasn't just a showcase -- it was a one-way ticket to Italy's sun-drenched coasts.

Bollywood's Kalki Koechlin embodied this Mediterranean dream as she glided down the runway in a white printed frock dress.

Kalki Koechlin at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Later, the actor -- who had recently made her Tamil debut in Nesippaya -- she revealed her practical side as she discussed the fashion challenges one faces as a mother to a four year old.

Kalki Koechlin at Lakme Fashion Week

 

“Challenges of parenting -- what to wear when you are carrying a toddler. Because you know that you carry a toddler, and you don’t want anything to go on your dress, so you need a flexible dress… You need something comfortable. It’s hard to dress properly when you have a kid.”

This once though, Kalki left all that behind as she had fun on the ramp.

Kalki Koechlin at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Kalki Koechlin takes a bow at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Sicilian Summer burst onto the runway with the energy of a European street festival; it had playful silhouettes, vintage-inspired prints and colours that practically radiated gelato flavours. This wasn't just fashion; it was a vibrant invitation to live carefree, whether picnicking in urban parks or wandering Mediterranean shorelines.

Sicilian Summer at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Sicilian Summer at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Sicilian Summer at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Sicilian Summer at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Sicilian Summer at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Sicilian Summer

 

Amalfi Escape whispered tales of sun-soaked holidays through breezy fabrics and a palette plucked straight from Italy's coastline -- oceanic blues, crisp whites and terracotta hues that captured golden hour on ancient streets.

Amalfi Escape at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Amalfi Escape at Lakme Fashion Week

 

Amalfi Escape At Lakme Fashion Week

 

Amalfi Escape at Lakme Fashion Week

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
