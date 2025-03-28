HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's This Surgeon From LA Doing At LFW?

By RAJESH KARKERA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 28, 2025 13:00 IST

Divya Srinivasan, a plastic surgeon from Los Angeles, attends her second LFW after eight long years.
"We are stamping our mark on global fashion," she says proudly.

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

What do you do?

I'm a plastic surgeon from Los Angeles. I was born in Tiruchirapalli, brought up in Chennai and then moved to LA.

This is my second time at the LFW and it's an amazing feeling. It feels good to be an Indian in Indian design heaven. The last time I was here was eight years ago.

What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion is personality.

Fashion is soul.

Fashion is generosity.

Fashion is identity.

What are you wearing today?

I've been dressed by Anurag Gupta for the show. I paired that with sheer tights.

These are Yves Saint Laurent shoes.

And then I have a Chanel bag and Miu-Miu sunglasses.

How has the LFW scene changed in the last eight years?

This is a global event and its footprint has grown wider during these eight years. All of this is just historic creativity that Indian fashion has produced. We're stamping our mark in global fashion in 2025. 

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
