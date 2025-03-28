Grace Meets Glam As Karisma Wears A Belted Sari

When you imagine Bollywood fashion in the '90s, one of the names that undeniably come to mind is Karisma Kapoor.

Known for her fashion-forward personality, she graced the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025 runway in a chic belted sari.

With her hair styled in a sleek pony, her no-accessories look won instant praise from fashion lovers.

Karisma Kapoor makes a strong case for everyday glam in this modern printed sari she wore as the showstopper for Lakme Salon x Satya Paul's Alchemy show.

Is it what they mean when they say 'timeless elegance'?

The collection was designed for modern women who value comfort and effortless fashion, blending elegance and versatility.

The show's creative directors David Abraham, Kevin Nigli and Rakesh Thakore ensured there was a bit of the Satya Paul signature in every design.

From flowy printed kaftans to vibrant tunics, the ramp was a frenzy of prints and colour.

They experimented with the versatility of the six-yard.

Kudos to the designers for creating a beautiful harmony of tradition and contemporary fashion. And a well-deserved shout-out to our desi sari queen as well!