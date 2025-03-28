HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Grace Meets Glam As Karisma Wears A Belted Sari

By REDIFF STYLE
March 28, 2025 11:32 IST

When you imagine Bollywood fashion in the '90s, one of the names that undeniably come to mind is Karisma Kapoor.

Known for her fashion-forward personality, she graced the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025 runway in a chic belted sari.

With her hair styled in a sleek pony, her no-accessories look won instant praise from fashion lovers. 

karisma kapoor for satya paul at fdci x lakme fashion week 2025

Karisma Kapoor makes a strong case for everyday glam in this modern printed sari she wore as the showstopper for Lakme Salon x Satya Paul's Alchemy show.

 

karisma kapoor for satya paul at fdci x lakme fashion week 2025

Is it what they mean when they say 'timeless elegance'?

 

karisma kapoor for satya paul at fdci x lakme fashion week 2025

The collection was designed for modern women who value comfort and effortless fashion, blending elegance and versatility.

 

karisma kapoor for satya paul at fdci x lakme fashion week 2025

The show's creative directors David Abraham, Kevin Nigli and Rakesh Thakore ensured there was a bit of the Satya Paul signature in every design.

 

karisma kapoor for satya paul at fdci x lakme fashion week 2025

From flowy printed kaftans to vibrant tunics, the ramp was a frenzy of prints and colour.

 

karisma kapoor for satya paul at fdci x lakme fashion week 2025

They experimented with the versatility of the six-yard.

 

karisma kapoor for satya paul at fdci x lakme fashion week 2025

Kudos to the designers for creating a beautiful harmony of tradition and contemporary fashion. And a well-deserved shout-out to our desi sari queen as well!

karisma kapoor for satya paul at fdci x lakme fashion week 2025

REDIFF STYLE
