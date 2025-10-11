HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Chef Ranveer's Secret Ingredient Is...

Chef Ranveer's Secret Ingredient Is...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 11, 2025 13:08 IST

x

Chef Ranveer Brar was not the only one who traded the kitchen for the ramp. Check out who else gave him some stylish company at fashion week.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd's collaboration with designer Tarun Tahiliani's label Tasva has changed the face of menswear fashion in India.

Their latest showcase at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Delhi was a riot of celebrations, offering plenty of design ideas.

If you are looking for inspiration for the festive and wedding season, look no further.

Ayush Mehra, Ranveer Brar, Suvir Saran walk for Tarun Tahiliani at LFW 2025 in Delhi

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Actor Ayush Mehra charmed in an ivory, hand-embroidered knee-length kurta suit accessorised with a zari and dori embroidered shawl as he opened the show for the designer.

 

Ayush Mehra, Ranveer Brar, Suvir Saran walk for Tarun Tahiliani at LFW 2025 in Delhi

The multi-talented chef Ranveer Brar also walked for the collection that featured solid colours. He looked dapper in a blue layered kurta worn over fitted silk pants.

 

Ayush Mehra, Ranveer Brar, Suvir Saran walk for Tarun Tahiliani at LFW 2025 in Delhi

Chef Suvir Saran's embellished shawl was styled to blend tradition with luxury.

 

Ayush Mehra, Ranveer Brar, Suvir Saran walk for Tarun Tahiliani at LFW 2025 in Delhi

Comedian and content creator Sukriti twinned in an all-black ensemble alongside influencers Maggie and Devansh.

 

Ayush Mehra, Ranveer Brar, Suvir Saran walk for Tarun Tahiliani at LFW 2025 in Delhi

Tarun's collection was a celebration of Indian heritage and arts.


Ayush Mehra, Ranveer Brar, Suvir Saran walk for Tarun Tahiliani at LFW 2025 in Delhi

The team played with zardozi, pearl, applique, mirrorwork and aari to present a beautiful medley of festive wear that appeals to all ages.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

tarun tahiliani at lakme fashion week 2025

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Too HOT! Can You Identify India's OG Supermodels?
Too HOT! Can You Identify India's OG Supermodels?
Are Diana, Vishal, Saiee The Hottest New Trio In Town?
Are Diana, Vishal, Saiee The Hottest New Trio In Town?
Aditi Rao Has A New Job. Can You Guess?
Aditi Rao Has A New Job. Can You Guess?
Ayesha Kanga Casts A Spell!
Ayesha Kanga Casts A Spell!
Simply Sizzling, Kareena!
Simply Sizzling, Kareena!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Bollywood Divas Shine at Anil Kapoor's Star-Studded Karwa Chauth event!4:38

Bollywood Divas Shine at Anil Kapoor's Star-Studded Karwa...

Trump Slaps Extra 100% Tariff On China4:18

Trump Slaps Extra 100% Tariff On China

Hardik Pandya spotted with rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at airport0:53

Hardik Pandya spotted with rumoured girlfriend Mahieka...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO