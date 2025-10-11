Chef Ranveer's Secret Ingredient Is...

Chef Ranveer Brar was not the only one who traded the kitchen for the ramp. Check out who else gave him some stylish company at fashion week.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd's collaboration with designer Tarun Tahiliani's label Tasva has changed the face of menswear fashion in India.

Their latest showcase at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025 in Delhi was a riot of celebrations, offering plenty of design ideas.

If you are looking for inspiration for the festive and wedding season, look no further.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Actor Ayush Mehra charmed in an ivory, hand-embroidered knee-length kurta suit accessorised with a zari and dori embroidered shawl as he opened the show for the designer.

The multi-talented chef Ranveer Brar also walked for the collection that featured solid colours. He looked dapper in a blue layered kurta worn over fitted silk pants.

Chef Suvir Saran's embellished shawl was styled to blend tradition with luxury.

Comedian and content creator Sukriti twinned in an all-black ensemble alongside influencers Maggie and Devansh.

Tarun's collection was a celebration of Indian heritage and arts.





The team played with zardozi, pearl, applique, mirrorwork and aari to present a beautiful medley of festive wear that appeals to all ages.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff