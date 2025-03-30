HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Hey Rishika, Did You Just Step Off The Ramp?

Hey Rishika, Did You Just Step Off The Ramp?

By SHRISTI SAHOO, AFSAR DAYATAR
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 30, 2025 09:25 IST

x

What do girls love the most about Lakme Fashion Week?

For Mumbai-based fashion stylist Rishika Jagiasi, it's an occasion to prove that black is anything but basic.

She tells Rediff.com's Shristi Sahoo how to make an effortless and cool style statement while attending a show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Forget your dainty florals. Rishika went full-on noir, rocking a black jumpsuit.

She threw on some seriously dramatic sunnies and then, BAM!

Baroque accessories added a touch of rebellion to the whole look.

Basically, she looked like she'd just stepped out of a runway.

Rishika Jagiasi

Rishika explains how accessories can elevate any outfit:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Lakme Fashion Week 2025 Off The Rmp Rishika Jagiasi

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO, AFSAR DAYATAR
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Off Ramp Fashion: From Rome With Love
Off Ramp Fashion: From Rome With Love
Gorgeous, Gorgeous Shilpa!
Gorgeous, Gorgeous Shilpa!
Ananya, Anamika Dazzle At LFW's Opening Show
Ananya, Anamika Dazzle At LFW's Opening Show
'Fashion Is My Passion'
'Fashion Is My Passion'
GenNext Gets Gorgeous At Lakme!
GenNext Gets Gorgeous At Lakme!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kitchen Utensils You May Never Have Seen: 9 More

webstory image 2

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

11 Tantalisingly Yummy Biryani Recipes

VIDEOS

Amit Shah arrives at Patna airport for 2-day Bihar visit0:46

Amit Shah arrives at Patna airport for 2-day Bihar visit

Trial successful! Pamban Railway Bridge ready for inauguration by PM Modi2:11

Trial successful! Pamban Railway Bridge ready for...

Shah Rukh Khan looks suave in a long jacket at airport0:33

Shah Rukh Khan looks suave in a long jacket at airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD