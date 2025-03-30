Hey Rishika, Did You Just Step Off The Ramp?

What do girls love the most about Lakme Fashion Week?

For Mumbai-based fashion stylist Rishika Jagiasi, it's an occasion to prove that black is anything but basic.

She tells Rediff.com's Shristi Sahoo how to make an effortless and cool style statement while attending a show at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Forget your dainty florals. Rishika went full-on noir, rocking a black jumpsuit.

She threw on some seriously dramatic sunnies and then, BAM!

Baroque accessories added a touch of rebellion to the whole look.

Basically, she looked like she'd just stepped out of a runway.

Rishika explains how accessories can elevate any outfit: