Off Ramp: Nidhi's Fashion Secret

By RAJESH KARKERA
March 30, 2025 08:49 IST

Nidhi Agrawal nailed the style brief at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. 

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
 

I am Nidhi Agrawal from Rajasthan.

I am a beauty creator from the Fashion Design Council of India. I give skincare tips to people.

My style statement

These earrings are from my dad's brand Bharti Impex and designed by my sister Vishakha.

I'm wearing The Angrish, a brand from Rajasthan.

I love promoting Rajasthani looks and supporting brands and designers from Rajasthan.

 

My fashion mantra…

Fashion for me is comfort. Right now, it is so humid outside but I am feeling so comfortable inside.

RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
