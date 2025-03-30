Off Ramp: Nidhi's Fashion Secret

Nidhi Agrawal nailed the style brief at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

I am Nidhi Agrawal from Rajasthan.

I am a beauty creator from the Fashion Design Council of India. I give skincare tips to people.

My style statement

These earrings are from my dad's brand Bharti Impex and designed by my sister Vishakha.

I'm wearing The Angrish, a brand from Rajasthan.

I love promoting Rajasthani looks and supporting brands and designers from Rajasthan.

My fashion mantra…

Fashion for me is comfort. Right now, it is so humid outside but I am feeling so comfortable inside.