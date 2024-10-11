News
It's Fun! It's Sustainable! It's Fashion!

By REDIFF STYLE
October 11, 2024 22:18 IST
Day 2 of the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI was a feast for the eyes, with talented young designers pushing the boundaries of fashion and sustainability in the GenNext show.

From innovative fabrics like vegan silk and handloom cotton to intricate techniques like block printing and embroidery, each collection fused traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

The runway was alive with vibrant hues, fluid silhouettes and statement-making details, offering interesting options every fashion lover.

Ananya's Zazen collection is all about zen vibes. With plant-based fabrics like vegan silk and handloom cotton, it is loaded with intricate embroidery and block printing.

Lakme Fashion Week

All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Airy shorts and a matching oversized jacket invite you to chill.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

Blue tones mixed with bright red embroidery bring on the party spirit.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

Florals for men? Oh yes! That suit feels like one is walking through a butterfly-filled garden.

Saldon 2112 takes us on a cultural journey, celebrating Ladakhi tradition.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

It celebrates the creative contrast of colours and style.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

Batik, deconstructed blazers and bra tops? It's a layering dream come true.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

Rubber boots and silky pastels? A total throwback to childhood playdates. Who said grown-up fashion can’t be fun?

VJ by Sakshi Punyani takes on the journey of grief, with each outfit reflecting a different stage.

It’s fashion with feels, helping us face grief instead of hiding from it.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

Who knew translating grief into clothes could look like this?

 

Lakme Fashion Week

And they’re levelling up the sari game, turning it into a stunning felt gown. Talk about a glow-up!

 

MARGN’s collection is all about merging protection, preservation and a personal story.

Inspired by the designer’s humble roots, it’s where traditional craftsmanship meets edgy functionality.

 

Lakme Fashion Week

Pantone’s colour of the year, Peach Fuzz, looks so cool!

 

Lakme Fashion Week

Wearing your heart on your statement sleeve -- literally.

 

REDIFF STYLE
