Home  » News » LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable

LK Advani admitted to hospital, condition stable

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 14, 2024 12:57 IST
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been admitted to an Apollo hospital in New Delhi, sources said on Saturday. 

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. Photograph: ANI Photo

Advani remains under observation. His condition is "stable", hospital sources said.

He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department.

 

The 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was brought to the hospital about two days ago.

He had been admitted to the same hospital earlier this year.

The reason for this latest hospitalization could not be immediately known.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
