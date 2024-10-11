Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?

Day Two of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi witnessed some crazy, out-of-the-box creations.

While fashion can be all about creativity, we wonder who would dare to wear these designs off the ramp.

Because these runway options aren't anything close to what the aam junta would wear... just about anywhere.

But we could be wrong so vote and let us know.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Model Alicia looks like she is possessed by a headless figure who's trapped her in a web made of green matter.

If you absolutely had to, where would you wear it? A screening of Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 or a horror-themed birthday party!

Like it or hate it?

This is what you'd do when you're too lazy or too busy take an outfit off the hanger!

If you absolutely had to, where would you wear it? Maybe to a last minute office meeting so you can show your manager how you don't like to waste any time.

Like it or hate it?

Yes, we are living in the age of AI, but why do our outfits need to remind us of robots?

If you absolutely had to, where would you wear it? A robotics college event, maybe? Or to a masterclass on self defence?

Like it or hate it?

One could argue that the miniature human skeleton has more swag than the model wearing Anurag Gupta.

If you absolutely had to, where would you wear it? A midnight seance at an art museum? Or an office Halloween party?

Like it or hate it?

Is this a not-so-subtle way to tell your girlfriend to stop stealing your expensive, branded tees?

If you absolutely had to, where would you wear it? At a spinster night party, this would be a perfect tease!

Like it or hate it?

Does this remind you of that godforesaken chair in your bedroom where you dump all your clothes because you're too lazy to fold and put them away?

If you absolutely had to, where would you wear it? Maybe you can donate this to the kids in your building to dress up the old man who will go up in flames to welcome the New Year.

Like it or hate it?

If one were to walk on Indian roads wearing something like this, those deep pockets will be filled with chillar.

If you absolutely had to, where would you wear it? Actually, we really don't know!

Like it or hate it?