Home  » News » IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after passenger falls ill

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after passenger falls ill

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 14, 2024 13:48 IST
An IndiGo flight en route to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was on Saturday forced to make an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan’s Karachi city following a medical emergency onboard.

Photograph: IndiGo on Facebook

The aircraft, which departed from New Delhi, was in Pakistani airspace when a male passenger fell seriously ill, according to sources from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to Geo News, the passenger was a 55-year-old Indian man.

 

The pilot of the Indian airlines contacted the air traffic control at the Karachi airport after the passenger did not get better even after he was given oxygen, the source said.

The air traffic control allowed the Indigo aircraft to land in Karachi on humanitarian grounds where a medical team has now gone into the aircraft to provide emergency treatment to the passenger, he added.

After the issue was resolved, the flight departed Karachi and returned to New Delhi instead of continuing to Jeddah, the report said, quoting sources.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
