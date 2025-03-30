Christine, a self-taught makeup artist and former chef who now works for Amazon, articulates her style statement

Photograph, Video: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Christine at Lakme Fashion Week at Lakme Fashion Week.

Tell us something about yourself…

I am from Mumbai and was a chef by profession.

I used to like designing things and doing a bit of self-taught makeup artistry, kind of like an MUA (makeup artist) these days.

Right now, I work for Amazon and, when I get free time, I try to upskill myself. Fashion is helping me to upskill myself.

What was your fashion theme last year?

Last year, I chose to be like a vintage woman. I used to wear a lot of black; I love black.

What is your current fashion theme?

The theme I've chosen is the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. I like the bloom, the flowers, the butterflies around; it gives you happiness.

How does your current theme depict your life?

It depicts my life wherein you're like a flower bud and then you bloom, you explore yourself, you achieve multiple things.

Can you describe your dress?

I'm a DIY person. I bought a plain gown from Myntra and then chose a sunflower theme. I got sunflower hair clips, removed the flowers and used E6000 glue to scatter them all over my dress.

Why did you choose sunflowers?

Because yellow enhances the green.

How has fashion in India changed over the years?

There's been a change from the time when India was not known for its fashion weeks. Now we have the Lakme or Indian Fashion Week.

We have a lot of young and creative fashion designers coming up with different ideas.

Earlier we never used to have haute couture or avant-garde but now India is levelling up.

Who is one of your favorite designers?

Tarun Tahiliani.

How do you view your daily life in relation to fashion?

Every day is my fashion journey and every street is my runway.

When a model walks on a runway, they have to play different characters. So, in daily life, I'm a model, playing different characters.