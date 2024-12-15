3rd Test: How Indian batters can go past 400 at the Gabba

IMAGE: India's top order including Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli will need to fire if India are to turn the tide in the 3rd Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. Photograph: BCCI/X

Travis Head has once again left India reeling with a second successive Test hundred on Day 2 of the 3rd Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Head's 152 was his third hundred against India in his last six innings, firing the Aussies to a commanding 405/7 alongside centurion Steve Smith (101).

India's batters will need to fire on all cylinders when they come out to bat and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh lists key strategies the visitors will need to adopt to claw back into the game.

'On Day 3 at Gabba, India will need a good opening partnership and if India get a strong opening stand, everything else will fall in place because this is a new ball wicket. If a wicket doesn't fall off the new ball, then things will be set,' Harbhajan told Star Sports.

'One of the top three batters in the batter order will have to score a 'daddy hundred'. If one of them is set, he will have to go on and stretch the game and pull off a big innings like Travis Head did today.

'I believe this pitch has a lot to offer in terms of scoring opportunities. Keep smart targets. The first 10 to 15 runs will be hard to get but once the batters are settled they should make the most of the opportunity. If India keep this in mind, they can go past 400,' Harbhajan further explained.