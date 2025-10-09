Nithya Menen, The Queen Of Quirk!

Nithya Menen isn’t just known for her powerhouse performances – the Idli Kadai actress has carved a niche in fashion too.

She gravitates towards Indian and Indo-western fits but always with her own eccentric twist. Whether it’s a playful sari, an offbeat drape or a quirky fusion look, Nithya makes sure her style feels bold, original and impossible to box in.

IMAGE: Nithya turns a simple off-white co-ord into summer desi look with a maroon-and-blue printed cotton jacket that adds just the right pop of colour. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Nithya Menen/Instagram

IMAGE: She gives a fusion twist to a white-and-gold sharara set, styling it with bold gold hoops and boots that bring unexpected edge to an otherwise traditional look.

IMAGE: Nithya doubles down on drama in a multi-coloured check-and-floral dress, topping it with a turquoise floral jacket that spells Q-U-I-R-K-Y done her way.

IMAGE: She glows in a lustrous rusty orange salwar suit, pairing it with a kundan choker -- perfect Diwali inspo.

IMAGE: Nithya serves retro Bollywood charm in a yellow-and-white striped cotton sari sprinkled with pink flowers; it looks straight out of a vintage film frame.

IMAGE: She teams a white sari with a frilly blouse that adds just the right playful touch.

IMAGE: If autumn had a muse, it’d be Nithya in a ruched orange dress -- a perfect postcard moment.