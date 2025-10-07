Bigg Boss's Malti Chahar Is Fierce And Fiery

Bigg Boss 19 just got a glam upgrade courtesy wild card entrant Malti Chahar.

With her killer style and even sharper confidence, the model-turned-actress -- who is also cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister -- is bound to make an impact in the reality show. While we wait for her to drop some bombs inside the house, she’s already quite the pataka outside!

If her personality is half as bold and statement-making as her fashion choices, expect some serious masala in the BB 19 house.

IMAGE: Malti shows how fusion wear is done as she pairs her yellow cotton sari with a blue bikini top. Who knew sanskari and savage could look this good together? All photographs: Kind courtesy Malti Chahar/Instagram

IMAGE: She channels full Poo-from-K3G energy in a red sequined co-ord with a halter top.

IMAGE: Ladies, bookmark Malti’s peach lehenga look for Diwali and the upcoming wedding season!

IMAGE: Her satin gown comes with a thigh-high slit for sass and a pocket for convenience.

IMAGE: How much sparkle is too much sparkle? Malti clearly doesn’t care as she drips in silver sequins, tassels and all things shiny.

IMAGE: She rocks a classic denim jacket embroidered with bold red flowers, turning casual cool into a full-blown statement.

IMAGE: Malti stuns in a neutral-toned lehenga, serving inspiration for bridesmaids who want to steal some hearts this shaadi season.